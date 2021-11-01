Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Buys 13,949 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Pool Management Ltd. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 12.5% during the second quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,306,322,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 22.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,054,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,680,000 after purchasing an additional 191,925 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 101,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 136,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $1.51 on Monday, reaching $79.70. 98,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,386. The company has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average of $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.62.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

