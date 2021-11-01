Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Invests $2.74 Million in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $44,287,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Graco by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after buying an additional 580,896 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at about $39,540,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,659,000 after buying an additional 340,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Graco by 13.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,807,000 after acquiring an additional 242,199 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.30. 2,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.65. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

