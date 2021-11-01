Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in eBay by 43.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $573,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 2,186.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 212,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after buying an additional 203,455 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 503,353 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 10.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,936. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.66.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.