Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after buying an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after buying an additional 98,059 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.93.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $528.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,555. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $346.66 and a one year high of $536.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

