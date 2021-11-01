Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 27,888 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. Paychex makes up approximately 1.3% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex stock traded down $1.66 on Monday, reaching $121.62. 15,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,047. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.04 and a twelve month high of $124.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.13.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.