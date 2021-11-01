Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce sales of $2.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52 million. Arcadia Biosciences reported sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 780.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $8.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.47 million to $9.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.66 million, with estimates ranging from $27.60 million to $27.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:RKDA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. 196,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of -0.69. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 107.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 410,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 82.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 310.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

