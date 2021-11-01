Archon Partners LLC Makes New $7.84 Million Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Archon Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 44.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 74.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 313,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock worth $9,111,928 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,957. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.26 and a fifty-two week high of $210.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.