Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.
Archrock stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.39. 574,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,328. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.50. Archrock has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 2.13.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.09%.
About Archrock
Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.
Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.