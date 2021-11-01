Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Archrock stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.39. 574,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,328. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.50. Archrock has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 2.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Archrock stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,038 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Archrock worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

