Arianee Market Cap Reaches $37.94 Million (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. Arianee has a market cap of $37.94 million and approximately $36,423.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arianee coin can currently be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00002401 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Arianee has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00081500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00075741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00103697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,922.63 or 0.99648911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,280.72 or 0.07001818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022769 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee was first traded on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

