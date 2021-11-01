Aristides Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dyadic International by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dyadic International by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the period. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyadic International stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,119. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.43. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.78.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 536.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

