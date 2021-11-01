Aristides Capital LLC Makes New $162,000 Investment in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AerSale in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 192.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.40. 6,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,973. AerSale Co. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $91.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

