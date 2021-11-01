Aristides Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLITU. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,013,000.

Shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units stock remained flat at $$10.19 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

