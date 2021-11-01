Aristides Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLITU. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,013,000.

Shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units stock remained flat at $$10.19 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLITU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.