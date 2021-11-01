Aristides Capital LLC Sells 193,741 Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Aristides Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,741 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund makes up about 0.5% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDP. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the first quarter worth about $623,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the second quarter worth about $3,216,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 98.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 111.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the period.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

NYSE:NDP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.80. 9,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,050. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.