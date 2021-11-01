Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Cuts Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 698,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,673 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $29,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after buying an additional 554,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Silgan by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 19.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,066 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Silgan by 265.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Silgan by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,425,000 after purchasing an additional 221,620 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Silgan stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.75. 4,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.