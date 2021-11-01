Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Cuts Stock Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,240 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $27,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

SP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ SP traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $36.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

