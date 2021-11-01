Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Decreases Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,733 shares during the quarter. Herbalife Nutrition comprises 1.1% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $49,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLF traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,823. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

