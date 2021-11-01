Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $34.91 Million Stock Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,744,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 112,422 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 7.78% of CalAmp worth $34,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 14.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 20.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 245.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

NASDAQ CAMP traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,257. The company has a market capitalization of $350.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

