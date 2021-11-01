Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 27,850 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,850 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.01% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $32,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $7,616,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $7,293,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $6,017,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $15,763,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James H. Browning bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.56 per share, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,860. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TCBI stock traded up $2.25 on Monday, reaching $62.85. 4,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,807. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.71 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.10.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCBI. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

