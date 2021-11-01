Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 60,972 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,972 shares during the period. AerCap comprises 1.2% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.81% of AerCap worth $54,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AER. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AerCap by 202.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 12.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,506,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

AER stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.15. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $65.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.31.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

