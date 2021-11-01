Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Trims Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,599 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $39,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 79.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 46,944 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 6.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.64. 3,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,646. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

