Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Up 10.8%

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shot up 10.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $24.24. 23,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 693,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.07% of Arqit Quantum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

