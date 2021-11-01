Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 793.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,028 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 59.8% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after buying an additional 601,417 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 348,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 306,594 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RTLR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.08. 177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,077. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

RTLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

