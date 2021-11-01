Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 31.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 19.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 70.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the second quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NYSE:NS traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $16.16. 3,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.75%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.70%.

NS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.