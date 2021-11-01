Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Takes $7.39 Million Position in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 319,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,385,000. Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $587,000.

Shares of BATS YPS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.90. 13,178 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45.

