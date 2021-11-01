ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 172.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559,026 shares during the period. Mimecast accounts for about 1.0% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.74% of Mimecast worth $130,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 1,755.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 258,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after buying an additional 244,109 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the second quarter worth $7,635,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,156,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Mimecast stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,987. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $76.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 17,483 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $1,023,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,908 shares of company stock worth $15,025,453 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

