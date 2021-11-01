ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,903,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,952 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 5.79% of Heron Therapeutics worth $91,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,930,000 after buying an additional 619,826 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,819,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after buying an additional 755,397 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 11,252.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 347,025 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,221,000.

Shares of HRTX stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,934. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRTX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

