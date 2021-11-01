ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,094,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $81,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $90,177,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after purchasing an additional 789,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after purchasing an additional 641,612 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,462,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,343,000 after purchasing an additional 495,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,672. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.