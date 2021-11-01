ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 530,971 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,772,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 530,971 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors comprises approximately 1.2% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $165,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $113.05. The stock had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,969. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.21 and its 200 day moving average is $97.39. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $115.85.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

