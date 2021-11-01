ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 74,619 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,243,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74,619 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $111,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FWRD. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 92.2% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,471 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Forward Air by 380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.84. The stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,432. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

