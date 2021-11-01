ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ASLN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 247,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,154. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 16.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLN. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,898,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,787 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,517,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,442,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,705,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,875,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

