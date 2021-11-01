Assetmark Inc. Has $244,000 Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,344 shares of company stock worth $2,919,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $72.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

