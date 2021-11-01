Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASBFY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

OTCMKTS ASBFY traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,814. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.