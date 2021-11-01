Asure Software (ASUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Asure Software to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Asure Software has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $-0.030-$-0.010 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. On average, analysts expect Asure Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASUR stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $185.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 102.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

