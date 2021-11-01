ATB Capital Trims HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Target Price to C$1.50

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price target cut by ATB Capital to C$1.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HEXO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.01.

Shares of TSE HEXO traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,889,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,414. HEXO has a 52 week low of C$1.65 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.54. The stock has a market cap of C$478.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Article: Call Option

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for HEXO (TSE:HEXO)

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.