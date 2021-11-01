ATB Capital Trims HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Target Price to C$1.50

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price target cut by ATB Capital to C$1.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HEXO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.01.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of TSE HEXO traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,889,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,414. HEXO has a 52 week low of C$1.65 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.54. The stock has a market cap of C$478.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.