Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Receives $37.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $11.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $963.52 million and a PE ratio of -22.82. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

