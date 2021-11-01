Athyrium Capital Management LP Purchases 9,365,281 Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)

Athyrium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,396,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,365,281 shares during the quarter. Progenity comprises approximately 54.2% of Athyrium Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Athyrium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.60% of Progenity worth $129,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Progenity in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PROG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.67. 177,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,638,189. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. Progenity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -2.44.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PROG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progenity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

