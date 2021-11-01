Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.22

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.22 and last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 12552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACBI. Piper Sandler cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist decreased their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at $157,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $283,680. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 45.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 37,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

