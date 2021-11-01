Atlas Principals LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atlas Principals LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.7% of Atlas Principals LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Atlas Principals LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 290.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 180,459 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,607,000 after purchasing an additional 37,851 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 61.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 242,187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,365,000 after purchasing an additional 38,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.22.

COST traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $489.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $216.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $494.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $459.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.52%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

