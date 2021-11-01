Atom Investors LP Makes New $4.44 Million Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,000. GoodRx makes up about 0.6% of Atom Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,583,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,677 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,803,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 1,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,094,000 after purchasing an additional 391,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.22. 1,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,117. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion and a PE ratio of -50.68.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. Research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 3,400 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.79 per share, for a total transaction of $138,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Babak Azad sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $206,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and sold 891,163 shares worth $37,985,806. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

