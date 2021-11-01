Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 134,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WISH. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth about $947,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ContextLogic by 545.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,633 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $38,215,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its position in ContextLogic by 186.8% during the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $28,465,000. Institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of WISH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 97,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,612,656. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. Equities analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 12,633 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $87,420.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 73,904 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $369,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,307,636 shares of company stock worth $8,530,201 over the last three months. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WISH. William Blair cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.