Atom Investors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,265 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.46.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $327.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,809,262. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $200.12 and a one year high of $332.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

