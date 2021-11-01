Atreides Management LP Buys Shares of 725,000 Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,469,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,718,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,315,000. Finally, Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,466,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Taboola.com stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,561. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $11.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.74.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $329.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

