Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $33.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 0.37. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23.

In related news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $3,867,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 87,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $2,101,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,500 shares of company stock worth $9,997,700. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 1,080.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.82% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $46,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AUPH. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.