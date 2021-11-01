Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,819 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,644,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,008,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 29.8% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $818,659,000 after acquiring an additional 643,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $318.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.21 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

