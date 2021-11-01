Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Given New $247.00 Price Target at Barclays

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $227.00 to $247.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Shares of ADP opened at $224.49 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $155.79 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,613,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $1,685,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

