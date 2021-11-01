Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Takes Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 202,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,000. The AES comprises approximately 1.6% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 160.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 32.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of The AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 29,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,798. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

The AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.