Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3-5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.Avnet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.200-$1.300 EPS.

Shares of AVT stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $38.11. 840,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,420. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avnet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.83.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

