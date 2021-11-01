Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.89). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

Axsome Therapeutics stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.68. 876,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,111. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $87.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.