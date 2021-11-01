AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Down 27.3% in October

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 383,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get AZZ alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AZZ by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 161,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AZZ by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 112,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AZZ by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AZZ by 161.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 47,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AZZ by 2,820.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 42,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZZ traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.28. 76,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,629. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.48. AZZ has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AZZ will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.23%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.