Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC Makes New $5.01 Million Investment in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,000. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II accounts for about 0.3% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANA. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,010,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,357,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,734,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC acquired a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,000,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,754,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PANA opened at $9.77 on Monday. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

